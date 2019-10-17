To improve scores in boards, DOE moves to improve learning gaps of students in lower classes

cities

In order to improve the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board examination scores in Mathematics and Science, the Directorate of Education has asked government school teachers to fill the learning gaps of students in previous classes.

The decision was taken following a qualitative analysis of class 10 midterm examination results of Mathematics, Natural Science and Social Science. For Class 12 students, the results of English, Geography, Accountancy, Economics and Mathematics were analysed.

“We found questions from certain chapters where few students attempted or got the answers right. This indicated they needed additional support in these areas. So we have asked teachers to intervene and fill the learning gaps,” said a senior DOE official. “While interventions will be done in all subjects, for these two,teachers need to ensure that concepts of these chapters are clear.”

For instance, for the Chemical Reactions and Equations chapter in class 10 Chemistry, teachers could focus on previous years’ topics such as physical and chemical changes (class 6), chemical reaction (class 8), matter and atoms and molecules (class 9).

The subject experts from education department’s Core Academic Unit (CAU) were responsible in identifying and mapping these chapters based on the analysis report and 399 CBSE answer scripts acquired by them.

“Student’s performance may be low in certain topics due to learning gaps in the lower classes. Therefore, topics of class 10 have been mapped with topics taught in classes 6 to 9,” a CAU official explained, adding the department will conduct tests after these classes.

Stakeholders attribute the low-learning levels to the no-detention policy, which stated all students up to class 8 would be promoted. “This is why most students find it difficult to cope in class 9. If we revisit chapters from previous classes, it will help students overcome their phobia of science subjects,” said Shoaib Rana, a science teacher at a government school in Sunder Nagri. “This is also crucial since most students do not have an additional educational support outside of schools. The department should think of doing these for lower-level classes as well.”

While several teachers, principals, and educationists agreed on clearing basic concepts to improve learning levels, they questioned the timing of the intervention. Delhi University’s former Dean of the Faculty of Education Anita Rampal said, “While it is important to develop conceptual understanding, it would be more helpful if done over time, at an earlier stage. Besides, if these interventions are done just to improve exam scores, the teachers might not have time to engage in deeper understanding of concepts during the remedial lessons and focus more on memorisation.”

“While the linked topics will help students understand the course material, we need extra time to conduct these classes. We could do this during the games and library periods, which are waived off towards the end of session,” said Ritu Verma, a mathematics teacher at a government school in Shalimar Bagh.

Reacting to the concerns, the CAU official said, “Deficiencies are different for students of every batch. It takes time to teach the syllabus, take tests, analyse and identify the areas needed to be worked on. This is the right time to carry out this intervention.”

