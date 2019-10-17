Traffic cops announce video contest for safety awareness

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:06 IST

Till now, they were doing it for fun. Now, Prayagraj traffic police has thrown down the gauntlet to youngsters make videos to raise traffic awareness among people.

The unique initiative is part of the Traffic Safety Week being observed from October 14 to October 20.

The traffic police has invited entries for short videos giving a message to the people to follow traffic rules and ensure their own safety as also those of others on the road. Besides, other methods will also be employed to raise awareness about traffic rules.

CO traffic ASP Amit Kumar Anand said that the traffic police is concerned about the safety of commuters and is leaving no stone unturned to reduce the number of road accidents. A series of programmes has been launched during the Traffic Safety Week for raising awareness regarding traffic rules and make the people wear helmets and use seat belts while driving four wheelers.

Though the video-making initiative is open to all age groups, but considering the creativity of youth, it is hoped that some entries will succeed in making the people think before they break traffic rules and use helmets and seat belts.

People can submit their videos on the topic ‘Traffic Safety’ at police lines in pen drives till 5 pm, October 18. The entries will be judged and senior police officials will award winners.

The ASP further said that a painting and essay competition on the topic of traffic safety has also been organised for school children during the Traffic Safety Week.

