Traffic snarls continue at Noida-Delhi borders

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:02 IST

Noida:

More than two months after Noida sealed its borders with Delhi, commuting between the two cities during the peak hours continues to be a problem.

While in the beginning the Noida police were only monitoring entry into the city after the relaxations in lockdown, from June 13, even exit from the city are being checked. Only commuters with requisite administrative passes and those engaged in essential services are allowed to travel across the border.

It was last week of April when the administration had decided to seal the borders with Delhi in the wake of the rising number of cases in the national capital. With the district administration maintaining its status quo since then, commuters continue to face snarls in the border areas.

The Noida police have placed barricades on both sides to regulate the movement at all border points like Chilla, Kalindi Kunj or DND.

“The police barricades placed on both sides hold up traffic, specially during peak hours. Without the barricades, the traffic movement will be smooth even if police check each vehicle,” said a daily commuter.

Some commuters claimed that crossing the border at DND or Kalindi Kunj takes more than 40 minutes on average.

“During peak hours, traffic crawls on both sides. Checking is irregular and the traffic becomes worse on Mondays. I hope that the restrictions or at least the barricades will be removed from July 1. Today, Kalindi Kunj was so jam packed that we had to take a turn and go via DND,” said Amrinder Singh, a commuter travelling from Faridabad to Noida.

Police officials said that there are no orders yet to revoke the border sealing.

“Entry and exits are still being monitored at DND and Kalindi Kunj. But at Chilla border, checking is there only at entry point,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police.

He said that peak hour traffic is still an issue but the police are trying to make the situation better by opening more lanes on the border at the DND flyway.

Gautam Budh Nagar had sealed its border with Delhi to avoid the spread of coronavirus cases. According to data released by the district’s health department, many Covid-19 cases in the district have been traced to sources in Delhi.

While some people, who have jobs or businesses in the other state, want the border to be opened, Noida residents have supported the administration’s decision to keep it sealed keeping in mind the Covid-19 spread.