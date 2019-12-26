‘Trial runs for Metro-2A, Metro-7 to start in Sept 2020’

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:33 IST

Six years after Mumbai got its first Metro, a 11.5-km Versova-Andheri corridor, Mumbaiites can expect two more Metro lines to be operational in 2020. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which has currently undertaken construction of six Metro lines, hopes to carry out trial runs for two corridors – Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) – in September 2020.

Excerpts from an exclusive chat with metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev:

MMRDA has undertaken a lot of infrastructure projects in the city. Which ones are expected to be completed in 2020?

We are aiming to complete work on Metro-2A and 7. We are looking at initiating trial runs for the two corridors in September 2020. Apart from this, we are looking at completing the Kalanagar flyover and two flyovers on the Eastern Express Highway in 2020. We also plan to undertake phase-1 of the signal-free Western Express Highway project next year. The project will look at pilot junction improvements and making some design changes to improve the arterial road.

There is a perception that the Metro works have slowed down after the new government (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) took over? What do you have to say about that?

It is not true at all. Works are going on at the same speed. There has been no slowdown owing to the change in regime. There were a few problems with some contractors, but all works are going as per the schedule.

Which Metro lines are expected to roll off in 2020?

We are looking at starting works on Metro-10 (Gaimukh-Shivaji Nagar), Metro-11 (Wadala-General Post office) and Metro-12 (Kalyan-Taloja), which were given cabinet approvals in 2019. We are also looking at achieving financial closure for these lines and Metro-4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali), Metro-4A (Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh), Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli). In fact, we will sign the agreement for Metro-4 with Germany-based KFW in January 2020. The work on Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is also speeding up. We will issue tenders for the Sewri-Worli elevated connector in 2020. This road will connect MTHL to the Bandra-Worli sea link.