Home / Cities / Trilateral pact inked to set up bio-CNG plant on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2019 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
 Working on the long-pending demand of Tajpur Road dairy owners, a tripartite MoU was signed on Friday between the municipal corporation (MC), dairy owners’ association and Punjab energy development agency (Peda) to set up a bio-CNG plant on Tajpur Road. 

Peda officials said the lease agreement between Glada and the energy development body for 2.5 acres of land, where the plant would be established, will be signed shortly.  

The project has been hanging fire for last five years and in the absence of a plant, the dairy owners had been dumping the waste into Buddha Nullah. 

The demand of a plant got intensified with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and MC tightening noose around the dairy owners for dumping cow dung in the drain. Dairy owners said this way, the cow dung would be used in the plant. 

The development is expected to put brakes on the proposal to shift dairy units out of the city limits. 

As per the MoU, it would be mandatory for the dairy owners to dump cow dung at the plant only and it cannot be sold outside. 

Peda joint director Anupam Nanda said Glada had earlier transferred the 2.5-acre land to the agency.

The lease agreement of the land will soon be signed, he confirmed. 

President of Tajpur Road Dairy Association, DS Oberoi, said it was a welcome step for the industry as it was struggling to find a solution to deal with the dairy waste.

Presently, cow dung cakes are being made out of the waste by the dairy owners.

