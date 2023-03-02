Karbook election result: Tipra Motha’s Sanjoy Manik leads, BJP trailing behind

As the counting for the Tripura assembly election result is underway, the Bharatiya Janata party and its allies hope to retain power in the northeastern state as they touch the magic figure in the 60-seated assembly by leading over half of them. Among the key battles, all parties fielded their candidates in the Karbook constituency, a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes. As of the latest trends in the key constituency, the Tipra Motha party’s Sanjoy Manik Tripura is leading by nearly 5,000 votes, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s candidate Ashim Kumar Tripura is trailing behind. Check Tripura assembly election result live updates here.

Poll officials sort postal ballots to begin the counting of votes for the Assembly elections at a centre in Tripura on Thursday(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Congress and CPI-M, the old rivals who are contesting the poll in an alliance this time, placed their bet on Priyamani Debbarma of CPI-M in the three-cornered contest.

Also Read| Tripura assembly elections 2023: Key seats, candidates to watch out for

Trinamool Congress, which fielded Milton Chakma from the seat, remains out of the contest with only a few hundred votes in their pocket.

For the Karbook seat, the BJP replaced incumbent MLA Burba Mohan Tripura, who defeated Priyamani Debbarma of CPI-M in the 2018 assembly election by less than 800 votes, with Ashim Kumar Tripura.

In Tripura, a three-way contest emerged on the cards this election between the BJP, Congress-CPIM which joined hands this time to defeat the BJP, and Tipra Motha, seen as a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly scenario. The election in the state was held on February 16 that recorded 89.95 percent voting including 2.19 percent votes polled through postal ballots.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail