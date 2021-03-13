Home / Cities / Tripura's banned militant group commander held in Mizoram
Tripura's banned militant group commander held in Mizoram

Parimal, 45, headed a faction of the NLFT and was held based on inputs shared by the Tripura police.
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:59 PM IST
In 2014, Parimal and three others surrendered before the police. Three years later, he escaped to Bangladesh.(Representative image)

A self-styled commander of banned militant group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) was arrested in Mizoram on Saturday, said Tripura director-general of police.

Parimal Debbarma, 45, was forwarded to a court in Mizoram. The Tripura police would seek histransit remand on Sunday.

Parimal headed a faction of the NLFT and was held based on inputs shared by the Tripura police. He was staying in Aizawl, Mizoram.

"We found that his faction was taking interest in the coming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls. We also have information that some national political party leaders are keeping in contact with the militants. We are investigating and these leaders would be interrogated," said DGP VS Yadav in a video message.

The official added that they have lodged eight cases of extortions against them, mainly in bordering areas of the state. He also informed about hideouts of Parimal in Mizoram, parts of Assam and Bangladesh.

In 2014, Parimal, and three others identified as Dayananda Tripura, Mohan Kumar Koloi and Bibhas Tripura, surrendered before the police. Three years later, he escaped to Bangladesh to form his own faction.

The NLFT was formed on March 12, 1989, with Dhananjoy Reang as its self-styled chairman.

