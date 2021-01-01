Truck driver held for death of two in Pinjore road mishap

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:57 IST

A truck driver involved in an accident that had led to the death of two people in Pinjore was arrested, the police said on Friday.

The accused, Yadu Kumar of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, was held on the complaint of Kishan Vir of Uttar Pradesh. On December 28, Vir was taking his grandmother and uncle to Pinjore on a motorcycle when a truck coming from Baddi side had hit the bike.

His injured uncle was admitted to a government hospital in Kalka where he died during treatment and his grandmother died at civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.