Truck hits bike, another runs over rider in Ludhiana

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:27 IST

In a freak accident, a truck crushed a motorcyclist to death after another truck hit the two-wheeler near Paddi village on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Satish Kumar, 35, a native of Haryana. His brother-in-law Prithvi Kumar, resident of Paddi village, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries and was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Both truck drivers, identified as Narinder Singh of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, and Jaswinder Singh of Rupnagar, have been arrested.

Sarvinder Singh of Canal Colony, Model Gram, complained to the police that his brother-in-law Satish and his relative Prithvi were on their way to Sahnewal on a motorcycle on Monday. When they reached near Paddi village, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from the rear, throwing the duo on the road. Before they could react, a truck coming from the opposite side ran over Satish, killing him on the spot.

ASI Subhash Chand of Dehlon police, who is investigating the case, said Narinder’s truck hit the motorcycle and Jaswinder’s truck ran over Satish. The duo has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.