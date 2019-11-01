Truck hits scooter, 2 brothers riding pillion crushed to death in Ludhiana

cities

Two minor brothers were killed when a scooter being driven by their elder sibling was hit by a truck on Daba Road here on Friday.

While Lucky, 9, and Jigar, 8, were crushed by the truck as they fell on the road, Raj, 16, had a miraculous escape. The victims, whose father is a labourer, are residents of Ghora Colony.

The driver, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Fateh Singh Nagar, tried to flee the spot, but the locals caught hold of him. The residents gave the driver a thrashing and vandalised his vehicle before handing him over to police. The truck has also been impounded.

According to police, the trio was going to their aunt’s house in Gurpreet Nagar when the mishap took place. “Raj was trying to overtake the truck when it hit his scooter,” said a police official.

A case under sections 2799, 304-A, 337, and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the truck driver.

