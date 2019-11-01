e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Truck hits scooter, 2 brothers riding pillion crushed to death in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Two minor brothers were killed when a scooter being driven by their elder sibling was hit by a truck on Daba Road here on Friday.

While Lucky, 9, and Jigar, 8, were crushed by the truck as they fell on the road, Raj, 16, had a miraculous escape. The victims, whose father is a labourer, are residents of Ghora Colony.

The driver, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Fateh Singh Nagar, tried to flee the spot, but the locals caught hold of him. The residents gave the driver a thrashing and vandalised his vehicle before handing him over to police. The truck has also been impounded.

According to police, the trio was going to their aunt’s house in Gurpreet Nagar when the mishap took place. “Raj was trying to overtake the truck when it hit his scooter,” said a police official.

A case under sections 2799, 304-A, 337, and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the truck driver.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 23:07 IST

tags
top news
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities