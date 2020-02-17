e-paper
Truck runs over Metro warden on Raja Bahadur Mills road, kills him

cities Updated: Feb 17, 2020 15:05 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A traffic warden working for Maha-Metro contractor J Kumar, died on the Raja Bahadur Mills road on Monday morning after being run over by a truck.

According to Maha-Metro officials, the warden was regulating traffic, when the truck hit him.

The police are yet to register a case.

The incident took place in front of the All-India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society’s Education institute on the Raja Bahadur Mills road, behind the Pune railway station.

Metro general manager Hemant Sonawane said, “The incident took place at 10:30 am in the morning when a truck ran over a traffic warden who was hired to maintain traffic near the metro construction stretch. As per the agreement clause, metro contractors are also responsible for managing traffic.”

Sonawane alleged that it is a case of rash driving on the part of the truck driver. “Therefore, the contractor cannot be penalised as there is no fault on the contractor’s behalf,” said Sonawane.

This is the second such incident when a worker on the Pune Metro project has died.

On December 24, 2019, a worker on the metro site near Mobo’s hotel, Bund Garden road, died after a crane used to lift the steel centring plate ran over the man.

Past incidents

January 4, 2020: A steel cage, created to support pouring of reinforced concrete for metro pillars, weighing one tonne, fell on the pedestrian section of the Sangam bridge on Saturday morning. No injuries reported.

January 5, 2019: A 30-foot long piling rig, weighing 120 tonnes, collapses at Nashik phata on the od Pune-Mumbai highway. No injuries reported.

May, 2018: A reinforcement bar used to build the pier of the Metro rail viaduct along the Mutha riverbed bends near Lakdi pul (bridge). No injuries reported, but Metro issues notice to contractor.

