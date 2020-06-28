e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two arrested for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Two arrested for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Also, 20 habitual offenders rounded up and taken into preventive custody under Operation Rat Hunt

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Ludhiana police arrested two drug peddlers and conducted a search for the arrest of habitual offenders in the city on Saturday under the Operation Rat Hunt.

In the first case, the Shimlapuri police arrested Princepal Singh alias Prince of New Janta Nagar and seized 51gm narcotic powder from him.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jarkiranjit Singh Teja said the accused was arrested from near the Matharoo Chowk in Shimlapuri following a tip-off. The police recovered the contraband from his pocket, he added.

A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the Shimlapuri police station.

He said important information is expected from the accused during investigation.

In another case, the Focal Point police arrested Tejvir Singh alias Ajay Kumar of Prem Colony of Nandpur and seized 850gm hashish from his possession.

He was arrested from near the Dhandhri Bridge, when he was coming towards Sanjay Gandhi Colony to deliver the consignment.

A case under sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Focal point police station.

“The police also conducted a special checking at Giaspura flats, Shimlapuri, Division number 6 and Daba areas and took 20 habitual offenders into preventive custody,” he said.

top news
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
LIVE: Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,64,626
LIVE: Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,64,626
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In