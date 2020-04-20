e-paper
Home / Cities / Two arrested for robbing, killing powerloom worker in Bhiwandi

Two arrested for robbing, killing powerloom worker in Bhiwandi

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Two people were arrested for robbing and killing a powerloom worker in Bhiwandi on Saturday. Police are yet to arrest the third accused.

The police said the two robbers robbed the man of Rs3,500 and beat him with an iron rod.

Ajit Patel, 47, was going to the factory with his two co-workers when three people came on bike near Karivli lake.

The three started beating them. Patel’s co-workers ran away but the robbers got hold of Patel. They took his money and beat him to death.

Senior police inspector, Bhiwandi crime branch, S Raut said, “We checked the CCTV footage and saw the three accused come on a bike. We arrest Asif Ansari, 23, and Mohammed Mansuri, 24, on Monday. The third accused is absconding but we will arrest him soon. We have seized their bike and the iron rod.”

