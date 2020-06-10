e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two die, one critical after gas tanker falls on car in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Two die, one critical after gas tanker falls on car in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Teacher, driver of DIPS School, Mehatpur, killed in freak accident, while principal hospitalised in critical condition

chandigarh Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:05 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Jalandhar: A teacher and a driver of DIPS School, Mehatpur, were killed, while the principal sustained critical injuries when a gas tanker fell on their car when they were on their way to school on the Jalandhar-Nakodar highway on Wednesday morning.

Police said the freak accident occurred when the tanker driver coming from Nakodar was taking a turn but the vehicle overturned as one of its tyres got stuck in a pothole.

Car driver Amit Kumar, 32, and school teacher Shelly, 35, died on the spot, while principal Jyoti Sharma, 55, suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. They were going from Jalandhar town to the school at Mehatpur, 36 km away.

Jalandhar cantonment assistant commissioner of police Major Singh said that the

tanker driver was also injured and is undergoing treatment at the local civil hospital. He was booked under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

An eyewitness, Rajesh Sharma, blamed the municipal corporation (MC) authorities for failing to repair the potholes that had claimed two lives.

top news
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
274 deaths, 9,985 cases in 24 hours: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.76 lakh
274 deaths, 9,985 cases in 24 hours: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.76 lakh
Assam gas well leak will take four weeks to restore completely
Assam gas well leak will take four weeks to restore completely
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
‘Paaji, teach your fast bowler: Ex-Pak skipper on argument with Sidhu
‘Paaji, teach your fast bowler: Ex-Pak skipper on argument with Sidhu
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In