Banaskantha , Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in stealing valuables from parked four-wheelers in Gujarat and some other parts of the country, officials said on Saturday.

Two held for stealing cash, valuables from parked cars in Gujarat

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The accused duo - Satish Indrekar and Nakul Tamaiche - both the residents of Ahmedabad, are part of 'Chhara' gang operating in the state, they said.

The accused allegedly travelled to different states by flight and targeted parked vehicles in cities and religious places by breaking car windows and stealing cash and other valuables, the police officials said.

Police recovered cash worth ₹1.5 lakh and a motorcycle used in the crimes, collectively valued at ₹2.2 lakh, the police said in a statement.

According to police, the gang was involved in more than 25 offences of similar nature.

The cases came to light after a series of thefts were reported between May 5 and 6 in Banaskantha district.

In one incident in Danta, the thieves broke the window of a car and stole ₹1.8 lakh in cash. In another case, a parked car in Palanpur was targeted and cash and other valuables was stolen.

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{{^usCountry}} Two similar incidents were reported under Vadgam police station limits in Banaskantha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two similar incidents were reported under Vadgam police station limits in Banaskantha. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said CCTV surveillance from the Netram branch in Palanpur and technical analysis helped identify the involvement of the Ahmedabad-based gang members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said CCTV surveillance from the Netram branch in Palanpur and technical analysis helped identify the involvement of the Ahmedabad-based gang members. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on specific inputs, the Banaskantha crime branch conducted a joint operation with its counterpart in Ahmedabad and arrested Satish and Nakul from Ahmedabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on specific inputs, the Banaskantha crime branch conducted a joint operation with its counterpart in Ahmedabad and arrested Satish and Nakul from Ahmedabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During their interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the thefts in Danta and Vadgam areas using motorcycles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During their interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the thefts in Danta and Vadgam areas using motorcycles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused also told them that they had travelled by flight from Ahmedabad to Kolkata and committed similar thefts there by targeting parked four-wheelers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused also told them that they had travelled by flight from Ahmedabad to Kolkata and committed similar thefts there by targeting parked four-wheelers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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