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Two held for stealing cash, valuables from parked cars in Gujarat

Two held for stealing cash, valuables from parked cars in Gujarat

Published on: May 16, 2026 07:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Banaskantha , Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in stealing valuables from parked four-wheelers in Gujarat and some other parts of the country, officials said on Saturday.

Two held for stealing cash, valuables from parked cars in Gujarat

The accused duo - Satish Indrekar and Nakul Tamaiche - both the residents of Ahmedabad, are part of 'Chhara' gang operating in the state, they said.

The accused allegedly travelled to different states by flight and targeted parked vehicles in cities and religious places by breaking car windows and stealing cash and other valuables, the police officials said.

Police recovered cash worth 1.5 lakh and a motorcycle used in the crimes, collectively valued at 2.2 lakh, the police said in a statement.

According to police, the gang was involved in more than 25 offences of similar nature.

The cases came to light after a series of thefts were reported between May 5 and 6 in Banaskantha district.

In one incident in Danta, the thieves broke the window of a car and stole 1.8 lakh in cash. In another case, a parked car in Palanpur was targeted and cash and other valuables was stolen.

 
banaskantha police ahmedabad gujarat
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