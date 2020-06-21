Two masked men loot ₹80,000 from finance firm’s office in Mohali

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 21:59 IST

Masked robbers made off with Rs 80,000 within minutes from a finance company at Sohana village on the Landran Road on Saturday.

Janvi, a manager at the firm, UP Money, complained to the police that the men arrived at their office around 11am with a bag. They forcibly snatched the Rs 80,000 lying on the counter and fled in no time.

The CCTV camera outside the office captured the men entering and leaving.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Barma Singh said the robbers also snatched the complainant’s mobile phone before fleeing.

Deputy superintendent of police (City 2) Deep Kamal Singh said they were probing the matter from various angles, while not ruling out an insider job.

On the manager’s complaint, a case was registered at the Sohana police station.

No headway in PNB robbery

Police have yet to make headway into the daylight robbery of Rs 4.8 lakh at the all-women branch of PNB bank in Phase 3A on June 17.

Inspector Rajiv Kumar, SHO of Mataur police station, said, “We haven’t found any clues yet. Further investigation is on.”

The two armed robbers had entered the bank during the lunch break at 1:42pm and left by 1:45pm. There was no security guard deputed outside the branch, situated on a secluded stretch near Hotel Cama.

After filling the money in a suitcase, they had fled in a white Hyundai i20.