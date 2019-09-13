Two members of drug and rob gang nabbed

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:41 IST

Two members of a drug and rob gang who allegedly targeted passengers in Roadways buses on night routes were nabbed by the police on Friday. The cops recovered diamonds worth Rs 20 lakh, Rs 37,500 cash and a cell phone from the accused.

“The two miscreants were involved in ‘zeher khurani’ activities on night route buses on Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow and Kanpur highways. The team has recovered diamonds worth Rs 20 lakh, Rs 37,500 and a mobile phone from the arrested accused,” said Prashant Verma, SP (city), speaking to media persons.

The accused were identified as Bhagwati Prasad of Kanpur and Vinod Kumar of Lakhimpur Kheri. The duo operated from Qaiserbagh bus station and Alambagh bus station in Lucknow, he said.

“After interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to target passengers travelling in AC buses of Roadways. They used to identify passengers with jewellery and cash. After that they tried to become friendly with the passengers,” added Verma.

“The accused used to carry two packets of biscuits. They ate from one packet and offered drug-laced biscuits from the other packet to the passengers. Valuables, cash and others belongings of unconscious passengers used to be stolen after that,” he said.

SP (city) further said, “We are trying to find out the past records of the arrested accused and also trying to get more details about their gang and activities.” -Yogesh Dubey

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 18:41 IST