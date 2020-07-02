e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two men deserted by wives end life in Ludhiana

Two men deserted by wives end life in Ludhiana

Police book two persons for abetment to suicide in one case.

cities Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Two men troubled by marital discord ended their lives in separate incidents on Wednesday.

A 32-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Basant Nagar after his wife left for her aunt’s house.

Police said the man suspected that the aunt was forcing his wife to divorce him. Daba police have booked the aunt and her husband for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the father of the deceased.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused. Efforts are on to arrest them.

In another case, a 57-year-old truck driver ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Sawan Vihar Colony, Jamalpur, on Wednesday night.

His friend told the police that he was an alcoholic, due to which his wife had left for her parents’ house in Gurdaspur two days ago.

On Wednesday night, the 57-year-old called him over the phone and said he was going to end his life.

By the time, the friend reached the house, the truck driver was dead.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

Both bodies were sent to the civil hospital for autopsy.

top news
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
‘Ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’: India urges China
‘Ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’: India urges China
Denied cremation over Covid-19 scare, siblings in Odisha bury man’s body
Denied cremation over Covid-19 scare, siblings in Odisha bury man’s body
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In