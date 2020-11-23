e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two men held for assaulting cop in Mohali’s Jagatpura locality

Two men held for assaulting cop in Mohali’s Jagatpura locality

The incident took place when PCR personnel rushed to the colony on receiving the complaint of a scuffle at a function on Sunday night

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two men have been arrested for assaulting a constable at Guru Nanak Colony in Jagatpura. They have been identified as Mani Kandan and Shingara.

The incident took place when police control room (PCR) personnel rushed to the colony on receiving the complaint of a scuffle at a function on Sunday night.

Mani, Shingara and their friends, who were involved in the scuffle, allegedly attacked constable Ramandeep Singh with a brick when he was trying to intervene. His turban was also tossed in the melee.

“Two men have been arrested. They will be produced in court on Tuesday. Their accomplices will also be arrested soon,” said inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer, Phase 11.:Meanwhile, the constable was discharged from hospital on Monday.

top news
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test at Rs 499; result in 6 hours
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test at Rs 499; result in 6 hours
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In