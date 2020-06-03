e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two months on, 153 Indian nationals stuck in Dubai land at Chandigarh airport

Two months on, 153 Indian nationals stuck in Dubai land at Chandigarh airport

The evacuation was part of the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission of the Government of India.

cities Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Indian nationals who flew in from Dubai coming out of Chandigarh international airport on Tuesday.
Indian nationals who flew in from Dubai coming out of Chandigarh international airport on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

As many as 153 Indian nationals from the region, who were stuck in Dubai after the outbreak of coronavirus, landed on an Air India flat at the Chandigarh international airport on Tuesday.

The evacuation was part of the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission of the Government of India.

As per the spokesperson of the airport, the aircraft landed at 9.28pm with passengers from adjoining states of Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

All passengers were screened by Punjab health department and were subsequently handed over to respective states after immigration and customs clearances.

Afterwards, all passengers were sent for quarantine as per protocol issued by their respective states who had arranged for their transportation.

District nodal officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur Brar said the passengers will not be sent home yet and will instead be quarantined at government facilities for 14 days. All passengers were asymptomatic, she added.

top news
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
Telangana presents alarming picture of Covid-19 with 58 deaths, 1,230 positive cases in two weeks
Telangana presents alarming picture of Covid-19 with 58 deaths, 1,230 positive cases in two weeks
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In