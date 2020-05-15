Two Nanded pilgrims cured of Covid-19 in Sirsa

cities

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:36 IST

The local administration of Sirsa district heaved a sigh of relief after two pilgrims, including a woman, who had returned from Nanded Sahib, were cured of Covid-19 on Saturday.

As the pilgrims came out of the isolation ward, the health staff and deputy commissioner Sirsa RC Bidhan clapped for them.

DC RC Bidhan said, “There were seven positive patients in Sirsa out of which six have been cured and one is undergoing treatment.”

He further said that everyone must follow the government’s guidelines.

Total 18 people had returned from Nanded Sahib by a bus to Dabwali town of the district on April 28. Two pilgrims tested positive on May 1 and were shifted to the isolation ward of Sirsa civil hospital.

Chief medical officer Surender Nain said, “The entire medical staff worked round the clock to treat the patients. They have been cured and will finally return home. However, they will follow the quarantine rules. The entire medical staff was happy for them and clapped for them.”

“The health department is keeping a checking up on rest of the 16 pilgrims on a daily basis,” he added.