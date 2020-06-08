e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two senior citizens die of Covid-19 in Amritsar, taking district corona toll to 10

Two senior citizens die of Covid-19 in Amritsar, taking district corona toll to 10

Both patients were diabetic and suffered cardiac arrest during treatment at government hospital, says civil surgeon

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 15:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Amritsar
SDM Vikas Heera (right) accompanied by Punjab Police personnel inspecting Khoo Bombay Wala Chowk, which was declared a containment zone, in Amritsar on Monday.
SDM Vikas Heera (right) accompanied by Punjab Police personnel inspecting Khoo Bombay Wala Chowk, which was declared a containment zone, in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Amritsar: Two residents of Amritsar died of Covid-19 at the local Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday, health officials said.

“A 60-year old resident of Katra Sher Singh was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive and referred from a private hospital on June 4. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. He was in a critical condition and put on ventilator support. The patient suffered a cardiac arrest at 11.15am on Monday,” civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said.

He said another patient, a 78-year-old resident of Sharma Colony, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and was admitted to the government hospital. He was also a patient of diabetes and was put on high flow oxygen and treatment was initiated according to protocol. However, his condition deteriorated and he suffered a cardiac arrest at 10.15am on Monday.

With this, the total toll due to Covid-19 reached 10 in Amritsar.

The district has reported 483 coronavirus cases so far of which 346 people have recovered.

