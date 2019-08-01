Two senior GMADA engineers suspended day after they exchanged blows in office

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:18 IST

Two senior officers of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) — executive engineer Varun Garg and sub-divisional engineer Ranjiv Mankatala — were placed under suspension on Thursday, a day after they had exchanged blows in the office.

After the matter came to her notice, chief administrator of GMADA Kavita Singh ordered suspension with immediate effect, along with disciplinary proceedings. Both the officers are from the public health wing of GMADA.

As per the information, on Wednesday noon Garg called Mankatala to his office for some work and after the work got over, Garg asked him to go. Mankatala took offence saying he couldn’t have asked him to go, which led to heated arguments. Soon, both the officers exchanged blows and both fell on the ground. Garg’s clothes were torn, while Mankatala suffered injuries on his face.

Other staff members reached the spot and pacified them.

When contacted, Garg said Mankatala started the fight and he simply told him to leave the office. Mankatala could not be contacted for his comment.

