Home / Cities / Two succumb to mishap injuries in Mohali

Two succumb to mishap injuries in Mohali

The investigating officer in both the cases said a case had been registered against unidentified drivers and after postmortem, the bodies had been handed over to the families

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 08:58 IST
Hindustan Times, Mohali
In the first case, the vicitm’s bike was hit by a car from the rear; in the second case, the victim’s car was hit by another.
In the first case, the vicitm’s bike was hit by a car from the rear; in the second case, the victim’s car was hit by another.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Four days after meeting with an accident at two different places on Airport Road, two persons succumbed to injuries on Monday.

In the first case on December 31, Manu Mishra, 53, a plumber of Dhanas, was coming from Zirakpur with his son Kapil on a bike, when a car hit them from the rear near the airport roundabout injuring him. He was rushed to PGIMER, where he succumbed to injuries.

In the second case, Ismail Khan was going back home to Manuli, when a car hit his car near JLPL square in Sector 82. He was rushed to GMCH-32, where he succumbed to injuries. Khan was working in the private sector and was married.

The investigating officer in both the cases, Bhagat Ram, said, “We have registered the cases in both the accidents against unidentified drivers. After postmortem, the bodies have been handed over to the families.”

