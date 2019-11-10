Two-wheeler accident at Ambedkar chowk kills pedestrian

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 17:52 IST

PUNE A 22-year-old two-wheeler rider is alleged to have caused the death of a 50-year-old pedestrian, after his two-wheeler collided with the man on Friday evening at Ambedkar chowk.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Ganpat More, 50, a resident of Bharatnagar, Yerawada.

The motorist has been identified as Rajratna Manoj Modak, 22, a resident of Ekta Society, Lakshminagar, Yerawada. Modak is currently undergoing treatment for serious head injuries sustained in the mishap at the Sahyadri hospital, according to Prashant Kirve, police sub-inspector (PSI), Yerawada police station, who is investigating the case.

The complaint was lodged by the deceased man’s brother Vinod More, 45, also a resident of Yerawada. The incident happened at 6pm on Friday evening on the road that connects Ambedkar chowk to Golf Club.

The injured man was riding a TVS Apache and works a private job in Pune, according to the police.

When asked if the injured man was wearing a helmet, PSI Kirve said, “We have acquired the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area to determine that.”

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code and Section 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against Modak at Yerawada police station.