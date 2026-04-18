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UK police investigate an arson attempt on a building once used by the Jewish community

UK police investigate an arson attempt on a building once used by the Jewish community

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 08:13 pm IST
AP |
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LONDON — British counterterrorism police are investigating an attempted arson attack in London, one of a string of recent incidents targeting Jewish and Iranian premises in the city.

UK police investigate an arson attempt on a building once used by the Jewish community

Police said Saturday that they aren't currently linking the incident to recent attacks on Jewish charity ambulances and a Persian-language media organization.

The Metropolitan Police force said that detectives weren't treating the incidents as acts of terror, but Counter Terrorism Policing London is leading the investigation “due to the similarities of each attack.”

Police said that on Friday night a man was spotted leaving a bag containing three bottles of fluid outside a building, which was previously used by the Jewish community. He attempted to light the contents, which failed to ignite fully, and then fled. No arrests have been made.

Friday’s incident in the Hendon area is close to Golders Green, where four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity were torched on March 23. Four people have been charged over that attack.

 
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