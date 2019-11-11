UK scientist’s brush with B’wood leaves him wanting more

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:17 IST

John Pasley’s real life deals with stars and replicating processes with lasers and matter in laboratories on Earth. But that’s not all.

He is still gushing about his reel life. “It was great to be a part of the Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Bang Bang’ and I am looking forward to working with more stars,” said Pasley, a scientist from UK. On his bucket list: working with “Amitabh Bachchan and also Priyanka Chopra”.

“I have been to India some 25 times for scientific conferences and this movie came to me by chance from one such visit, when the owner of a firm that hires foreign artists, gave me the opportunity to work with Hrithik in 2014,” said Pasley. “I became friends with that guy in 2012 while walking in Colaba, Mumbai in a Mumbai Indian T-shirt, while going to watch a match,” he said.

He was in the city on Monday to attend the 12th international conference on plasma science and application.

“I played the role of junior to the main mafia and had two scenes in the movie,” said Pasley, who is eager to work on more such assignments. “When I went back from India to my University of York, UK, I told friends about my role what all big stars I worked with and they too were excited,” he said.

As a senior lecturer in the department of physics, Pasley uses high powered lasers upon matter to raise the heat to such a level that would be inside the stars and tries to find out what must be there inside stars actually.

But returning to his reel life, he said, “If someone makes another remake of ‘Sholay’ or ‘Agnipath’, I will be more than ready to work in it,” he said, sharing few of his favourite Bollywood movies.

“I have interacted with Hrithik and Danny Denzongpa and found them nice. One of my stays in India was about nine months long, hence, I am ready now to deliver dialogues in Hindi,” he said.