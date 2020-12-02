e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Unique ID cards issued to 4,826 persons with disabilities in Mohali: Girish Dayalan

Unique ID cards issued to 4,826 persons with disabilities in Mohali: Girish Dayalan

The DC said that apart from all the facilities available under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the card holders are also eligible to avail of a half-fare facility in Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards have been launched in the state to provide benefits of various schemes of state and central government to persons with disabilities (PwD).

“It is a single document for the identification and verification of PwDs that will enable them to access various benefits,” informed deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

The DC said that so far 9,606 applications had been received in the district. Out of these, 4,826 unique identity cards and certificates have been issued, he added.

To give momentum to the project in the district, an online portal has been set up to issue the cards. The PwDs can either register themselves online through this portal or at their nearest Sewa Kendras.

One can also approach the health centre, civil surgeon’s office, district social security officer, and child development project officer’s office to get their cards made.

The DC said that apart from all the facilities available under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the holders of these cards are also eligible to avail of a half-fare facility in Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses. Besides this, the department of social security also gives pensions to them under its financial assistance scheme.

The education department and the social security department give pensions to students with disabilities.

Apart from this, these unique disability identity cards are also helpful in providing assistive devices and prostheses to disable people. The DC appealed to all persons with disabilities to get their UDID cards made, and those who already have certificates can get them digitised and get their unique disability identity cards.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In