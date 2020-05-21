UP migrant dies on-board Shramik Special

cities

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:08 IST

A 48-year-old migrant worker died under mysterious circumstances on-board ‘Shramik Special’ train running from Punjab’s Ludhiana to Uttar Pradesh. As per the health department, he has tested negative for coronavirus. Deceased Sameer worked as a tailor in Ludhiana and was travelling with his nephew to his hometown in Gonda.