UP police to hire consultant to improve image, functioning

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 16:42 IST

Frequently facing criticism over its handling of law and order, the Uttar Pradesh police have decided to go the corporate way to improve their functioning and also image among the public.

One of the largest single police forces in the world with over 2.5 lakh personnel spread over 75 districts, 33 armed battalions and other specialised wings/branches, the state police have begun a worldwide hunt for a consultant to help it identify its core problems.

The consultant will propose a strategy for changing the way the police must provide security to its people, said a senior state police official.

“We had invited expression of interest (EOI) for association of a knowledge partner in ‘Uttar Pradesh police change management programme’. Over two dozen organisations from India and abroad have applied. We are now in the phase of short-listing the applicants so that the most promising ones can be invited for online or in-person presentations,” said Asim Kumar Arun, additional director general (ADG), Integrated Technology Enabled Citizen Centric Services (ITECCS), UP Police.

He said the scrutiny and the presentations could take around 10 days after which the task of formally awarding the responsibility would be undertaken.

As per the EOI document, UP Police aimed to partner with a qualified agency or institution or consultants who can become a Knowledge Partner.

“The knowledge partner would be required to act as per a seven-point brief made clear in the document. This includes identification of the core problems of UP Police through discussions and survey, involving police personnel and various stakeholders, including citizens,” the ADG explained.

Next under strategy formulation, it would undertake multistage discussions, feedback and literature review before proposing a strategy for short term and long-term change in the way the state government provides security and justice, he added.

The brief makes plain that the knowledge partner shall also assist in designing the implementation strategy which may include clear definition of policy intervention, methodology and achievable milestones besides actively participating in the monitoring, empirical evaluation and impact assessment of these interventions.

“This may include use of various survey tools, crowd sourced feedback and internal feedback,” the document concerned accessed by HT says.

Other responsibilities of the chosen knowledge partner shall include suggesting course corrections as and when required based on feedback from various stakeholders, design training content for the implementation based upon survey, requirements gathered through discussion and devise contended towards appropriate training requirements. The partner will also be responsible for gathering information and generating reports as per requirement of UP Police, it adds.