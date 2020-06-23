UP relaxes sealing norms for high-rises, restricts action to floor of infected person

cities

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:03 IST

In a move that would bring relief to thousands of high-rise residents in Noida and Ghaziabad, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to relax the containment (sealing) norms that come into play when a person tests positive at a high-rise.

The officials of the health department of the two NCR districts confirmed that the proposals to amend the rules have been put forward during a recent video conferencing of state officials.

According to the proposal, in case a resident tests Covid-19 positive, only the floor of his/her residence will be sealed, as opposed to the current practice of sealing the entire tower.

The guidelines have been discussed and forwarded to district officials. In case there are multiple patients, the tower will be marked as a containment zone and other exercises, as per the Covid-19 protocol, will be carried out,” an official from the Ghaziabad health department said.

Earlier on May 31, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari had issued directions relaxing containment area rules as part of the Union government’s Unlock1 plan.

The directions said in case there were one or more cases on the same floor of a high-rise, then the particular tower will be sealed. It further stated that in case there were active cases in more than one tower, then the respective towers along with common areas such as gyms, swimming pool, park and banquet hall, etc. will be sealed.

Later, on June 14, the state government also relaxed the period of containment, and reduced it to 14 days, from the earlier 21 days. These directions had come after residents raised repeated complaints to officials.

Under the latest proposal, the officials said in case of single case, the area within a 250m radius will be marked as a containment zone, while an area within a 500m radius would be sealed of there are more than one case.

Both Noida and Ghaziabad are part of the National Capital Region, and are among the 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh with a high number of Covid-19 cases.

The health department has also made it mandatory that in every suspected Covid-19 case, the person’s sample for testing is to be collected within 24 hours of the person coming forward.

“We are waiting for written directions from state officials regarding the revised containment guidelines,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said.

Gautam Budh Nagar health department also said it was waiting for the new guidelines. “Until a written order comes, we cannot start implementing the new guidelines,” a senior health department official said.

Residents have welcomed the proposal.

“It was a hassle for residents of an entire tower to remain stuck at home, in the event of one person testing positive. Organisations and offices have resumed work and people run the risk of losing jobs if they are unable to move out of home,” Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Nirala Estate in Greater Noida West, said.

The residents of the society had protested against the administration sealing an entire tower after a single case of Covid-19 was reported on June 18.

The district currently has 236 containment zones most of which are in the urban areas. In Ghaziabad, the officials have identified 244 category 1 containment zones (having single Covid-19 case) and another set of 35 category 2 containment zones (having more than one Covid-19 case).