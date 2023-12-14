UP woman, accidentally shot inside police station, dies during treatment; cop on the run

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, who was mistakenly shot at by a police official inside a police station, died during treatment on Thursday. She was undergoing treatment at JN Hospital of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Sharma shot 52-year-old Ishrat Nigar in the head while he was testing it after having it from staff at Kotwali police station on December 8. She went to the police station to get her passport verification done.

UP woman accidentally shot in head by cop in Aligarh(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The post mortem of deceased killed in unfortunate circumstances is being conducted by a panel of doctors. The legal procedure is on and Aligarh police expresss condolences to the family of the deceased. Law and order situation is under control,” Kalanidhi Naithani, the Senior Superintendent of Police at Aligarh, said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A CCTV footage of the incident was shared on social media. In the footage, Ishrat Nigar was seen entering the police station with her son and stood waiting. After some time, a police official came to Sharma, who was standing behind a desk, and handed over the loaded revolver. The sub-inspector then started to clean the pistol and accidentally fired a bullet at Nigar, causing her to fall to the ground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman's son alleged in his complaint that the SI shot at his mother deliberately in a fit of rage after asking her to be done with her work fast.

SI Manoj Sharma absconding

While the staff who handed over the loaded revolver has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, SI Manoj Kumar Sharma has absconded. A probe into the matter is underway. A ₹20,000 bounty has also been declared on him.

(With inputs from Hemendra Chaturvedi-- Uttar Pradesh Bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON