UP woman accidentally shot in head by cop in Aligarh, incident caught on camera

A woman was accidentally shot in the head by a policeman at the Kotwali Nagar police station in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Friday. The shocking incident was caught on a CCTV camera in which the woman - who reportedly visited the police station for passport verification - could be seen standing near the inspector's table with a relative. After a few seconds, a police official came and handed a pistol to another cop, identified as Manoj Sharma. As he began cleaning the pistol, the inspector accidentally fired a bullet that hit the woman. UP woman accidentally shot in head by cop in Aligarh(Twitter)

The woman fell to the ground immediately and her relative and other officials could be seen rushing towards her. Media reports said that the woman was taken to a hospital where she was said to be in critical condition.

Disclaimer: Disturbing visuals

According to the Aligarh police, the police official who fired the bullet has been suspended with immediate effect and a criminal case has been registered against him, adding that the footage of the incident is being investigated.

“At Kotwali Nagar police station, a woman standing nearby was injured due to a bullet fired from the pistol of Inspector Manoj Sharma for unknown reason and orders were given to register a case and suspend the accused Inspector with immediate effect, legal proceedings were initiated,” an X post by the Aligarh police department citing the SSP said.