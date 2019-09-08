UPPCB to also focus on reducing plastic waste in rural areas

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:15 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has decided to rope in private payers, NGOs and individuals to curb use of single-use plastic items across the state, especially in rural pockets.

A proposal in this regard has been presented before the board for approval.

According to the pollution control board, plastic waste generated in rural and semi-rural pockets is a major contributor to the overall plastic waste generated across the state. “The aim is to check use of single-use plastic items that forms the biggest chunk of plastic waste, even in rural and semi-rural pockets,” said a senior member of UPPCB.

To achieve this, the board has decided to reach out to people and organisations that are already working in this direction. “These groups and individuals will be identified across UP. With their help, we will try to prevent use of single-use plastic,” said the board member.

Ram Karan, regional officer, UPPCB said: “We have already identified eight such groups that are willing to work with us to reduce the use of single-use plastic.”

Last year, the state government banned use of single-use plastic items and polybags with thickness of less than 50 microns.

“Apart from cities, there is need to concentrate on rural areas as there is no mechanism of waste collection and its segregation in villages,” said Ram Karan.

With the help of these groups, the board will try to spread awareness about proper waste disposal and recycling in rural areas.

The board has also decided to approach major plastic recyclers in the state to improve recycling technologies.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 19:15 IST