Varsity students booked for fight over parking in Sector 125

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:10 IST

Noida: The Sector 39 police station in Noida has registered a case against several students of Amity University for allegedly assaulting a group of other students both on and outside the campus in Sector 125.

The students who were allegedly beaten up were identified as Harsh Yadav and Madhav Chaudhary, both pursuing their BA Political Science at the university. According to the victims, the issue started over parking a car outside the campus.

“It was around 2.30pm. I was in my i20 car and was looking to park it while a girl in her Ford Endeavour came that way. She parked her SUV in the middle of the road and when I asked her to move, she started arguing with me. I parked my vehicle elsewhere and then when I confronted her again, she started abusing and threatening me after which the argument escalated,” Harsh said.

He said he and his friend then went to attend classes, but after a while, four to five male friends of the girl came and started abusing and assaulting them. The victims alleged that the suspects later assaulted them outside the campus as well, after which they approached the police.

“We recognised them — they were students enrolled in a different course. Our whole class witnessed the incident. They even tried to hit us with furniture,” Harsh said.

Police said the victims sustained minor injuries and bruises. “A case will be registered once the complaint is received and we will take necessary legal action against the suspects who have been identified,” Neeraj Singh, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

Meanwhile, Amity authorities have said the students have not filed any complaint with the institution directly. “We found out about the incident from different sources. However, a proctorial committee will be formed and the matter will be investigated thoroughly,” a university spokesperson said.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 22:10 IST