Viral video: Drunk man hanging from billboard frame in Telangana; booked

The police have registered a case against a person for creating a public nuisance after a video of him hanging from a billboard frame in Telangana's Siddipet went viral on Thursday. The 90-second video shows a person hanging from a billboard frame.

A mini-bus arrives at the spot and stops under the hanging man. A jolted traffic, with commuters shouting and watching the entire incident, could also be seen in the footage. One minute into the video, the man falls on the bus below him with the help of a cable. Soon after, locals and a policeman could be seen climbing over the bus to catch hold of the man.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening and the man was inebriated.

"The man was in a drunken condition. The incident occurred yesterday (January 11) evening. He was in a completely aberrated state. It's not about any double bedroom or anything. He was brought down and sent with his family members. We have registered a nuisance case against him," Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha told news agency ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

