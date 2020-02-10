Virtual world equally dangerous for women, kids

cities

NCRB REPORT As many as 336 reports of cyber crime against women registered in 2018, putting UP among top 5 states with most number of cyber crimes reported against fair sex

LUCKNOW The virtual world is equally dangerous for women and children – they form the largest chunk of victims of online crime, ranging from harassment, cyber-bullying to stalking even as UP tops the list of crime against women and children, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

As per NCRB’s report, 59,445 cases of crime against women were registered in the state in 2018 while 336 reports of cyber crime against women were also registered in the same year, putting UP among the top five states with most number of cyber crimes reported against women.

In terms of cyber crimes against children, the state stood second with 27 registered cases.

“Children can become targets of cyber bullying through gaming sites, social media and other similar platforms. They should be encouraged to share such incidents with parents and teachers without any fear so that they can receive the required help,” said Dinesh Kumar, child protection officer, Unicef (United Nations International Emergency Fund).

According to Unicef findings, cyber bullying was the most predominant form of cyber harassment of minors, especially girls.

According to experts, the cases reported were only a fraction of the total incidents. Rakshit Tondon, a Delhi-based IT expert said, “Majority of the incidents of cyber bullying, stalking are not reported to the police. Though victims have started reporting these incidents, very few are reported to the police.”

This trend is reflected in the number of complaints registered with the Women Power Line (WPL), which protects the identity of the complainant.

In 2018, 2.37 lakh cases of cyber bullying, threats and stalking were registered with WPL till October 31.

“The complaints vary from cyber bullying, online threat, harassment, blackmailing to defamation,” said Anju Gupta, additional director general (ADG), WPL 1090.

“If we go by last two years’ data, in 89% of these cases women are harassed on popular online social media platforms,” the officer added.

The perpetrators also use net calling, porn sites and an array of social media platforms to harass women and minors.

As many as 96% of the complaints at 1090 were lodged by women in the age group of 15 to 50 years. The victims comprised students (34%), working women (11%) and non-working women (53%).

“The mandate of WPL 1090 is to provide assistance to the women who approach us for help. We keep their identities secret and take required action against perpetrators,” said the ADG. “Since 2017, we have managed to resolve 99% of the complaints registered with us,” she added.

EFFECTS OF CYBER BULLYING

MENTAL — feeling upset, embarrassed, stupid, even angry

EMOTIONAL — feeling ashamed or losing interest in the things you love.

PHYSICAL — tired (lack of sleep), or experiencing symptoms like stomach aches and headaches.

CONSEQUENCES

● Cyber-bullying can cause harm, as it can quickly reach a wide audience and leaves a permanent footprint online for all involved.

● Unlike in-person bullying, cyber-bullying can reach a victim anywhere, at any moment, often leaving the child being bullied in a perpetual state of anxiety.

● Victims of cyber-bullying are more likely to use alcohol and drugs and skip school than other students. They are also more likely to receive poor grades and experience low self-esteem and health problems. In extreme situations, cyber-bullying has led to suicide.

IF YOU ARE BEING CYBER BULLIED

-Seek help from someone you trust such as your parents, a close family member or another trusted adult.

-Reach out to a counsellor, sports coach or your favourite teacher.

-Consider blocking the bully and formally reporting their behaviour on the platform itself. Social media companies are obligated to keep their users safe.

-Collect evidence – text messages and screen shots of social media posts – to lodge complaint with police.

(As per Unicef guidelines)