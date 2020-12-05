e-paper
Voter awareness van flagged off in Mohali

The van will run from December 4 to 7 in Mohali, from December 8 to 11 in Kharar, and from December 12 to 15 in the Dera Bassi Vidhan Sabha constituency

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A voter awareness mobile van was flagged off by assistant commissioner Manisha Rana, under the guidance of deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan from the District Administrative Complex here to sensitise the public on the importance of registering as a voter and the process involved therein.

Rana informed that the van will go to various towns of the district to create awareness among people on the voting process so that no eligible person is deprived of his right to vote. The van will run from December 4 to 7 in Mohali, from December 8 to 11 in Kharar, and from December 12 to 15 in the Dera Bassi Vidhan Sabha constituency.

A special drive has been initiated in the district for the registration of new voters and rectification of old ones as instructed by the election commission of India. Booth level officers will be present at their respective polling booths on December 5 and 6 from 10am to 5pm to receive claims and objections from the public.

Citizens, who are 18 years or above, can fill form number 6 for registration of new vote, form number 7 for deletion of the vote, form number 8 for correction in the vote, form number 8-A for change of residence address, and can submit the same to the booth level officers. All these facilities can also be availed online through www.voterportal.eci.gov.in or the voter helpline mobile app. More information can be obtained on toll-free number 1950.

