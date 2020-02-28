e-paper
Voters' list for NMMC polls to be published on March 23

Voters’ list for NMMC polls to be published on March 23

cities Updated: Feb 28, 2020 00:30 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
The final voters’ list for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections, expected to be held in April this year, will be published on March 23. The state election commission has announced the voters’ list publication programme.

The voters’ list finalised up to January 31, 2020, is being considered for the election. The draft voter list will be published on March 9. Objections and suggestions will be accepted from March 9 to 16.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The objections and suggestions have to be submitted in a specified format to the election department at NMMC headquarters or the respective ward offices in the nodes.”

He said, “The ward-wise voters’ lists have been displayed at the NMMC headquarters and also at the respective ward offices. It is also available on the civic website www.nmmc.gov.in.”

On March 24, the polling centres’ list will be published. The combined final ward wise and polling centre wise voting lists will be published on March 26. The NMMC ward details notification and maps are available on the NMMC website.

