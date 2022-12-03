‘Want to inspire’: First transgender doctors to join govt service in Telangana open up

In a first, two transgender doctors have joined government service in Telangana creating history, in what shall prove to be of immense significance for the progress of the LGBTQ+ community in the state and beyond. Prachi Rathod and Ruth John Paul are the first transgender doctors to join the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as medical officers recently, news agency ANI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"My journey is similar to every transgender with ups and downs in life. I faced a lot of discrimination since childhood, in my college, during my MBBS, and while working as an emergency physician. The journey was like hell. I am in front of you all and serving the community now because of my self-confidence. I was not inspired by anyone but I wanted someone to be inspired by me. I will definitely be there for the community for all the support they need," Dr Prachi Rathod said.

Also Read | Black Panther Wakanda Forever same-sex romance scene reportedly cut in Kuwait

Dr Paul also spoke about childhood struggles. "I struggled so much since my childhood because of my gender. The dream of becoming a doctor motivated me to work harder. I faced many stigmas from society, friends, and relatives. However, I completed my studies and I want to thank the superintendent and all the faculty for this, because I am here because of their support," Dr Paul said while talking to ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | LGBTQ community can visit Qatar, but don't try to change us: Minister

"The medicinal education life was very critical. I left all the rumours behind me and focussed on my aim. Many people from my community encouraged me. They also helped us to get into Osmania. I was supported by my brother during my education as my father passed away in my childhood. I worked in an NGO clinic for transgenders previously as a part-time doctor. Later, I got selected in Osmania," Dr Paul said.

The superintendent at the Osmania General Hospital, Dr Nagendra, praised the state government for the initiative. “There was a proposal to set up a transgender clinic at Osmania Hospital. There were vacancies for 3 medical officers, 36 doctors had applied for these posts,” he was quoted as saying by ANI, adding that the selection comes as the hospital wanted to prioritise the community and the HIV-affected medical profession. “We have recruited 3 transgender doctors; 2 are transwomen & 1 is HIV affected medical officer”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON