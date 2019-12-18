e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Why maternity leave of 135 days only, HC asks IMS-BHU

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 01:13 IST
Jitendra Sarin
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has asked the director of Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), Banaras Hindu University, to file his personal affidavit within 3 days, explaining why he sanctioned maternity leave of 135 days in place of 180 days to a senior resident doctor which is not in accordance with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Amendment Act.

The court further directed that in case personal affidavit of the director was not filed within three days, he must then appear before the court by the next date of hearing on December 20.

Justice JJ Munir passed the above order in a petition filed by Dr Ekta Dwivedi, a senior resident at Pathology Department, IMS.

Petitioner’s contention was that she applied for maternity leave of 180 days commencing from August 26, 2019 but was given maternity leave of 135 days whereas she was entitled to 180 days leave in accordance with the Maternity Benefit Amendment Act, 2017.

“Let the Director, Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, show cause by filing his personal affidavit as to why he has not sanctioned maternity leave in accordance with the Maternity Benefit Amendment Act, 2017 to the petitioner.”

