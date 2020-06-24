‘Vrindavan themed’ masks by widows of Krishna land

lucknow

Widows of Vrindavan observed International Widows Day on Tuesday by launching special ‘Vrindavan-themed’ silk and cotton designer masks.

“Widows living in various ashrams have devised better ways to utilise their time by making designer masks with theme related to Lord Krishna. Around 1000 special Vrindavan-themed silk and cotton masks are being prepared on the occasion of International Widows Day,” said Vinita Verma, vice president of Sulabh International.

Vrindavan-themed mask were launched during a global webinar on Tuesday. These masks will be sold through various online platforms, she said.

“These women, mostly confined to their ashrams, expressed their interest to design masks with Krishna images on them. Sulabh International extended support by providing training to these widows and arranging cloth with special designs like ‘Mor Pankh’(peacock feather), Bansuri (flute) and other designs to attract people who love Lord Krishna.

During lockdown, widows living in ashrams learned the art of making masks and so far have prepared more than 5,000 khadi/cotton masks. They have also distributed them among police, government employees and sanitation people,” said Vinita.

“These women have special connection with the temple city of Vrindavan so as a mark of respect to Krishna they decided to design masks with Krishna themes and prepare at least 200-300 masks in a day,” she said.

Vinita said now they were preparing designer silk, cotton and khadi masks to be sold through various online platforms.

“We are approaching organisations like Khadi outlets and some known brands for sale of masks. “This will directly benefit these women,” she added.

Following Supreme Court directives on widows, Sulabh International came forward to take care of widows living in various ashrams. Since 2012, Dr Bindeshwar Pathak’s organization is looking after hundreds of widows living in various ashrams in Vrindavan and Varanasi. Sulabh also provides these widows medical facilities and vocational training besides meeting their day-to-day needs.

On the occasion, masterchef Vikas Khanna arranged distribution of large number of food items and essential medical supplements and herbal drinks for the widows in Vrindavan on the occasion of International Widows Day.

Under his special food campaign, meals and other essential items were given to seven ashrams in Vridavan.

Vikas Khanna connected Vrindavan widows from New York and said “They have special place in his life”. He appreciated efforts of Sulabh Founder Dr Bindeshwar Pathak for taking initiatives for welfare of widows living in various ashrams in Vrindavan.