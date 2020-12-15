Widows, kin of farm suicide victims in Punjab to join stir at Delhi’s Tikri border

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 01:02 IST

Widows and kin of farmers and farm labourers who committed suicide due to agricultural debt in Punjab will be protesting at the Tikri border of the national capital on December 16. Holding photographs of the deceased farmers, their kin will raise the issue of farm suicides and agrarian crisis in the state.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), which has been protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws at the Tikri border for the past two weeks, claimed it has collected data from news reports that shows over 1,900 farmers have committed suicide since 2017.

“The families of farmers and farm labourers approached us to raise the issue. We have decided to hold a dharna at the Tikri border on December 16,” said Jaswinder Singh Longowal, state executive president of the union. “We have given a call to all victim families to reach the border as we have decided to highlight the issue of farm suicides. A massive protest will be held with photographs of deceased farmers.”

Gobinder Singh, Sangrur block chief of the union, said four buses will ferry families of farm suicide victims from the district on Tuesday morning. “The remaining families will move on Wednesday,” he said.

45-year-old farm labourer dies at Singhu border

Three days after joining protesters at the national capital’s Singhu border, a 45-year-old farm labourer from Moga district died on Monday morning.

Makhan Singh of Bhinder Kalan village had reached the Singhu border to support the farmers’ protest on Friday. Villagers said he was not affiliated to any farm union and had joined the protest in solidarity.

While listening to speeches near the main stage, his condition suddenly deteriorated on Monday morning. He was rushed to a hospital in Sonepat, where doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Makhan is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter, who got married last month. Farm unions have demanded compensation and job for his next of kin from the state government.