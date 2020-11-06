e-paper
Withdraw anti-people policies or face stir: Agnihotri to HP govt

He said that the Congress and HPCC will launch a statewide movement against these decisions

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday demanded the state government to immediately withdraw all “anti-people” policies taken during the Covid-19 pandemic and said the Congress legislature party and the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) will work together to formulate a strategy and launch a statewide movement against these decisions.

In a statement issued by Agnihotri, he said that the government is putting a financial burden by keeping the interests of the people at stake.

“There is growing public anger against the government’s decisions to increase inflation. If chief minister Jai Ram Thakur thinks that he will keep on putting a financial burden on the people and they will not react at all then it is his mistake as his decisions are going to backfire” he said.

Agnihotri said that the present state and central governments have broken all the records of inflation. “At a time when people are struggling with unemployment and financial crisis, death count due to coronavirus is increasing day by day and many people of the state are committing suicide, the government is shamelessly reducing grants and hiking prices,” he added.

He said that former CM Virbhadra Singh had given a popular scheme of rationing in the state, which has been ruined by the present state government.

Recently, the state government has hiked the prices of pulses and edible oil. Not only this, the government has hiked the rates of installing new electricity meters. In the same way, the government has hiked the registration fee of vehicles.

Agnihotri said that the policies of government can no longer be tolerated as they are not working for the welfare of the people but are openly looting them.

