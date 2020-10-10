e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Woman arrested for killing live-in partner

Woman arrested for killing live-in partner

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner, Panchkula police said on Friday.

Guddo, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, had been living with Rakesh in a rented accommodation in Nada Sahib for the last three years.

The victim, Rakesh, also from UP, was found dead in Nada Sahib where he worked as a mason on September 15. His autopsy report had attributed the cause of death to stab injuries, which punctured his vital organs.

Guddo is a widow, while Rakesh was unmarried. His family had accused Guddo and her maternal uncles — Kamlesh and Meharban — of killing him.

On the complaint of victim’s brother Kalicharan and on the basis of postmortem report, along with the opinion of forensic experts, police have now registered a case of murder (Section 302) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chandimandir police station against Guddo, Kamlesh and Meharban.

Kalicharan claimed that Kamlesh and Meharban had objection with the live-in relationship of Rakesh and Guddo and had even threatened to eliminate him.

Guddo, meanwhile, has been sent to judicial custody.

top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
US expects 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
US expects 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In