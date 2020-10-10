Woman arrested for killing live-in partner

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:46 IST

A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner, Panchkula police said on Friday.

Guddo, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, had been living with Rakesh in a rented accommodation in Nada Sahib for the last three years.

The victim, Rakesh, also from UP, was found dead in Nada Sahib where he worked as a mason on September 15. His autopsy report had attributed the cause of death to stab injuries, which punctured his vital organs.

Guddo is a widow, while Rakesh was unmarried. His family had accused Guddo and her maternal uncles — Kamlesh and Meharban — of killing him.

On the complaint of victim’s brother Kalicharan and on the basis of postmortem report, along with the opinion of forensic experts, police have now registered a case of murder (Section 302) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chandimandir police station against Guddo, Kamlesh and Meharban.

Kalicharan claimed that Kamlesh and Meharban had objection with the live-in relationship of Rakesh and Guddo and had even threatened to eliminate him.

Guddo, meanwhile, has been sent to judicial custody.