Woman dupes NRI of ₹13 lakh on promise of marriage; 5 booked

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 23:03 IST

Sultanpur Lodhi Police have booked a woman, Amandeep Kaur, and her family for duping a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) of ₹13 lakh on the pretext of marrying him. The NRI Kulwinder Singh, based in France, had sent her the money over three years for visa expenses; the woman had promised to marry him there, but pocketed the money, without even going to meet him. Kulwinder’s father, Ajit Singh, is the complainant.

My son had befriended Amandeep’s brother, Harpreet Singh, in France. Amandeep and my son took the marriage vows before the families at Sultanpur Lodhi in August 2016. She, however, stayed back and asked him to send money for her to travel to France. “In three years, my son sent over ₹13 lakh during this period for her visa. Later, however, we discovered that she was already married and refused to marry my son. Her family refused to repay the borrowed money,” Ajit added.

In addition to Amandeep and Harpreet, the others booked are their mother Balwinder Kaur, father Sukhdev Singh and an uncle, Ranjit Singh of Sultanpur Lodhi. They have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.