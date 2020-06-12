Woman kills 7-year-old daughter, herself at Badlapur residence

cities

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:16 IST

A 30-year-old woman killed her seven-year-old daughter before dying by suicide at their Badlapur residence on Wednesday night.

On Thursday Badlapur (East) police registered an offence against the deceased woman, who was the wife of a constable from Deonar police station, under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for murder. The case was registered after the woman’s 64-year-old mother-in-law filed a complaint with the police.

According to the police, the incident took place at Shirgaon in Badlapur (East) around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

“The daughter was sleeping with the mother-in-law initially. Around 11.30pm the accused woman took her daughter to her bedroom. After a few minutes, the mother-in-law heard screams and she rushed to the room, which was locked. She then called the neighbours and the police were alerted,” said Harshal Kulkarni, assistant inspector, Badlapur (East) police station.

“The mother had stabbed the daughter multiple times with a knife and later she killed herself. Both were rushed to Badlapur rural hospital and were declared dead there,” said Kulkarni.

Primarily, it is suspected that the mother had a history of mental illness as per the statement provided by her husband.

“The husband was not at the residence when the incident took place. He was on his duty. He stated that earlier the woman was mentally ill. We are trying to verify this claim,” added Kulkarni.