Woman, minor injured in mob clash at Vasai over travel forms, 32 booked

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:28 IST

A mob of over 30 villagers armed with iron rods pelted stones and bricks at the Nalasopara bungalow of a wholesale vegetable vendor over the filling of travel forms for migrants on late Tuesday night. Two persons— a woman and a six-year-old boy — sustained head injuries.

The Vasai Gaon police has registered cases against 32 including 15 to 20 unidentified persons from Kalam village in Nalasopara (West). No arrest has been made said a police officer.

Brijesh Chauhan, 30, a resident of Nirmal village in Nalasopara (West) has been helping vegetable vendors from Nalasopara to fill the online travel form to be eligible to get to their native towns in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday night, a group of men from Kalam village met Chauhan at his bungalow to help them fill the forms of some migrants wanting to travel to districts within the State.

Chauhan asked them to come back on Tuesday as he had already filled around 450 forms on Monday. The men got angry, abused him and left. Chauhan filed a non-cognisable offence with the Vasaigaon police the same night.

On Tuesday night, when Chauhan was yet to return home, he got a call from his wife Reema informing that a mob had gathered outside their house. They pelted stones and bricks at the bungalow and destroyed window panes and using iron rods also destroyed the furniture inside the bungalow, said Chauhan in his complaint.

Chauhan stated that his family comprising of parents, two brothers, their wives and minor children, along with his wife and two children were present in the house. His wife Reema and six-year-old nephew Jatin sustained injuries on their heads as stones and bricks were hurled into the house and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have registered cases under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 141, 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 427 (mischief causing damage), 188 (disobedience to order), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and also under Section of the Maharashtra Police Act, said the officer.