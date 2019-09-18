Woman refuses to take care of in-laws, a week later couple found dead in Pune lake

pune

The Pune rural police found the bodies of a missing couple in a lake near Lonikand police station on Wednesday morning.

The victims have been identified as Mangesh Nagare (25) and Priyanka Nagare (20), according to the police. According to the missing persons complaint filed by Ganesh Nagare, Mahesh’s brother on Tuesday evening at Lonikand police station, the couple went missing on September 15.

According to the Lonikand police, the parents of the two brothers are residents of Nashik. In a pre-determined arrangement, the wives of both the brothers would take turns to stay in Nashik for six months, in order to look after the in-laws. Trouble began when Priyanka refused to return to Nashik.

The brothers allegedly had a fight on September 13 post which the couple went missing on September 15. Mahesh approached their common friends in an attempt to enquire about their whereabouts, on failing to locate them, he filed a complaint.

As per the initial findings of the police, it seems to be a case of suicide as a result of constant conflicts between the two brothers and their parents.

A case under Section 174 (investigation of unnatural deaths) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered at Lonikand police station. The police are currently awaiting post-mortem reports.

