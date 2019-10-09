e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Work and worship for Yogi at Gorakhnath temple during Navratri

  Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

It was a combination of work and worship for chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the mahant or chief priest of the Gorakhnath temple, in Gorakhpur during the Shardiya Navratri dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Adityanath camped at the temple between October 5 and 9, performing a series of Hindu rituals on Navratri as the chief priest, while executing his work as the chief minister of India’s most populous state too.

He arrived here on Saturday after inaugurating Ram Katha (discourse on Ram) by the noted preacher Murari Bapu at Champa Devi Park. After that, he went to the Gorakhnath temple, where he confined himself to the upper floor, performing puja at the Shakti temple in accordance with a religious practice followed by successive mahants of the temple, which is a prominent centre of faith for lakhs of Hindus in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath observed nine days’ fast while worshipping different Hindu gods and goddesses on different days of Navratri at the temple premises under tight security cover. However, devotees, leaders and political figures who came to seek his blessing as the temple head were given easy access.

Earlier, other rituals, including Kalash Sthapna marking the start of Navratri, were performed by Yogi Kamal Nath, the principal priest of the temple.

“Even after becoming chief minister, Yogi Adityanath has been discharging his duty as mahant of this temple,” said Dwarika Tiwari, a 75-year-old temple clerk.

Adityanath performed Kanya Pujan on Navami (October 7) wherein he worshipped nine girls as nine manifestations of the Goddess Durga, washed their feet and then bade adieu to them by offering dakshina (money).

This ritual was preceded by Ashtmi puja or the eighth day of Navratri in which he performed yajna and later offered symbolic sacrifice of edible items.

On Dashami on Tuesday, the chief minister emerged from the first floor of the temple and sat in a hall where he participated in tilak utsav where he and the devotees greeted one another by applying tilak on their foreheads.

Tilak Utsav was followed by a grand procession taken out from the main entrance of the temple with drumbeats and sound of conch shells.

A large number of devotees marched as the special motor- driven saffron chariot of Adityanath moved along. The processionists raised slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Ki Jai’, ‘Shri Krishna Bhoomi Ki Jai’, Mahant Digvijaynath , Mahant Avaidyanath Amar rahein. The procession concluded at Man Sarovar Ram Lila, where the chief minister performed aarti and applied tilak on those portraying the characters of Ram and Lakshman.

PLAYING JUDGE

IN COURT OF SAINTS

In a little known but interesting ritual associated with Shardiya Navratri, Adityanath acted as dand adhikari or judge in a court of saints held at the temple on Dashami.

The dand adhikari settled disputes among the saints and awarded punishment if anyone was found guilty of violating rules, said Dwarika Tiwari, a temple official.

The practice is meant to ensure discipline among the followers of the Nath sect saints.

 

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 19:18 IST

top news
India delivers a blunt message to China’s Xi ahead of summit with PM Modi
India delivers a blunt message to China’s Xi ahead of summit with PM Modi
Oct 09, 2019 20:04 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 17:24 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News